Kzoo closes Mill Street encampment due to potential flooding

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The city of Kalamazoo closed a homeless camp on Mill Street Wednesday afternoon.

Safety is the reason behind the decision. The camp, which is by the Kalamazoo River, is in the river’s flood zone.

“We decided to close the Mill Street encampment out of an abundance of caution to keep residents safe as it becomes part of the active riverway during a flood,” the city’s public information officer Ryan Bridges said.

The city had communicated to the people at the camp for the last few weeks that it would close the encampment.

“In 2018, the area that was the Mill Street was completely under water,” Bridges said.

The city also offered people the option to relocate to a local hotel. About 120 people took that offer.

Other people have moved to a nearby camp on Ampersee Avenue.