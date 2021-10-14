Kzoo Boys & Girls Club raising money for new HQ

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Kalamazoo discuss a fundraising campaign to build a new youth center. (Oct. 14, 2021)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Boys and Girls Club of Greater Kalamazoo is asking for donations to help build a new headquarters.

Plans for a new Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Kalamazoo new youth facility. (Oct. 14, 2021)

The 30,000 square foot facility will be built on Portage Street near Vine Street in Kalamazoo. The club has been operating out of the former Edison Elementary, but the district now plans to demolish that building.

Club leaders announced Thursday they have raised $5.4 million of the $9 million price tag. They are asking the community to help close the gap.

“This is an opportunity for us as a community to give our very best to young people,” Matt Lyn, the CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Kalamazoo said. “Young people too often times will get the things that are leftovers, instead of putting forth our very best. That is what we are asking the community to do, to believe that these young people deserve nothing less than that.”

The club says any contribution helps.

“Notice what impact it has on the community,” volunteer Damarion Johnson said. “Whether your gift is small or big, it doesn’t matter. It would be a generous offer to be able to contribute towards something.”

You can donate to the campaign on the Boys and Girls Club website.