KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo Valley Community College’s summer semester has been delayed due to a network security issue.

The semester, which was originally scheduled to start on May 23, will now start on May 31, the school said in a Facebook post. It said online classes that have already started will resume Tuesday.

The school announced on May 16 that a network security issue was affecting its website, Canvas and email.

It has made progress on restoring the services, the school said on Monday. Students, staff and faculty should reset their passwords when they return to campus.

“Throughout this situation, the security of personal information has been a top priority,” KVCC said in the Facebook post. “We understand the concerns that our students and employees may have related to this incident. Everyone should continue to utilize best practices and be vigilant regarding the protection of personal information.”