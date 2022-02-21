KVCC partners with firm to build marijuana workforce

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo Valley Community College is offering new virtual courses that aim to equip students with the basics they need to break into the marijuana industry.

The job training is being provided through a partnership with California-based cannabis education organization Green Flower. There are three eight-week online courses focused on three primary roles.

“The first one is cultivation technician and that’s more about the farming aspect of it, production aspect; there’s a provisioning center associate and then an advanced manufacturing agent,” Craig Jbara, KVCC vice president of strategic business and community development, listed.

He said the program was designed after people in the industry said they were having a tough time finding qualified applicants.

“We actually had several companies in the cannabis industry come to us and just start having a discussion about the need for employees, the expansion that they’re going through,” Jbara said.

The courses began registering at the beginning of the month and can be completed at the student’s pace. At the end, students will get certificates from KVCC and Green Flower.

“The cannabis industry is pretty highly regulated, so (the courses are about) understanding not just processes but principles and safety — packaging, labeling,” Daniel Kalef, the vice president of higher education for Green Flower, said.

Green Flower said the training makes candidates more appealing for entry-level positions and helps set up students for success.

“Not every cannabis company has the wherewithal or time or ability to train their employees from day one on everything they need to know about these areas and so that’s why they have such great turnover is because people are coming in and they really don’t understand it,” Kalef said.

Opportunities for advancement are also common in the business that is still considered in its infancy.

“The upward mobility is amazing. People are getting promoted from entry-level to management very, very quickly and so it’s a wonderful phenomenon,” Kalef said.

KVCC says it is the only community college in West Michigan offering cannabis industry training.

“As far as we can tell, this is one of the first to take on this new type of format,” Jbara said.

For more information about the courses, you can visit KVCC’s website.