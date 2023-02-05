KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo Valley Community College will turn dreams into action this month as they model Martin Luther King Jr.’s vision for the world in the Kalamazoo community.

The college will have two events this month to create a city without poverty, hunger and hate. The first meeting will take place on Thursday. Those in attendance will define a ‘beloved community’ and identify and discuss the work necessary to achieve that. The group will gather again on Feb. 23 to put those ideas into action.

The college hopes the public will attend both of the events though it’s not required:

Defining Beloved Community

Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023

Noon to 1:30 p.m.

Texas Township Campus

Room 4240

Building Beloved Community

Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023

5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Texas Township Campus

Room 4240

Anyone who would like to attend is asked to register and address any accommodations or dietary needs by Monday. You can contact Trice Batson at tbatson@kvcc.edu; or Cat March at cmarch@kvcc.edu.