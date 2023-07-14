KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Eight organizations around Michigan are receiving a share of $10 million in federal funding to help bridge the gap between local farmers and underserved communities.

One of them is a food hub based out of Kalamazoo Valley Community College. Its Food Innovation Center is getting $3.2 million from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement Program, channeled through the state Department of Education.

KVCC’s Food Innovation Center partners with two local nonprofits that are depending on that money to help those in need, like food bank Kalamazoo Loaves & Fishes.

“It was two years ago that we started having this conversation, really kind of off the heels of the intense shutdowns of COVID,” Greta Faworksi, associate director at Kalamazoo Loaves & Fishes, said.

Kalamazoo Loaves & Fishes. (July 14, 2023)

Since then, food prices have risen 150%, according to Faworski. She added that the funding comes at a time when at least 750 people depend on Loaves & Fishes every day to fill their pantries, which it does with locally grown foods.

“The highest requested items are fresh food: produce, meat, eggs, things like that,” Faworski explained. “For us to be able to feed as many people as we need to, sometimes we have to make choices. This grant will really help us connect locally, first of all — which is really important for our local economy — but then also, increase the amount of fresh food that we’re available to give out.”

The federal funding will be used by KVCC to buy food grown by more than 30 regional farmers and food makers. Distribution of that food will be led by Kalamazoo Loaves & Fishes and Battle Creek-based nonprofit food hub, Sprout BC.

“Making purchases from local farmers and makers, especially those who have been historically disadvantaged, helps them invest in growing their businesses,” Rachel Bair, KVCC’s director for sustainable and innovative food systems, said. “Over time, these purchases will help farms flourish in Southwest Michigan. And meanwhile, the food will feed our neighbors.”

Once its delivery program launches in August, Sprout BC‘s chief operating officer Lydia Marucco said, the abundance from the grant will allow it and its partners to feed at least 1,200 families across three counties.

Sprout BC. (July 14, 2023)

“We’re a nonprofit. We have to apply for funds in order to get food out to our community. We have to have somebody else approve it and say, ‘This is worth it. This is valuable.’ So to have this amount of money that we can move through the community, it’s going to be one of the biggest things,” she explained. “We were just so excited to get back into thinking about, ‘This is a lot of food that we get to get out to our community.’ That’s just awesome.”

The extra food is expected to start coming in as early as this summer, when Faworski says Kalamazoo Loaves & Fishes sees at least a 10% rise in requests due to kids being home from school.

“We just are all working on the same thing, trying to make sure people have nutritious food, trying to support the local farmers, trying to get a strong food system in this area,” she said. “This will really help us build those systems.”