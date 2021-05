A piece of art done by a student that will be shown at the KPS Bronson Park Outdoor Art Show. (courtesy KPS)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo Public Schools will hold an art exhibit at Bronson Park.

KPS will hold the Bronson Park Outdoor Art Show from May 26 to May 30, it said in a Friday release, with an opening reception from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. May 26.

The art show showcases work from around 150 students. QR codes posted throughout the park will allow guests to leave nice comments about the art.

The art exhibit can also be viewed virtually.