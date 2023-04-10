KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo Public Schools Board of Education says it will review applications for a new superintendent next week and hopes to make a decision in May.

The district has been searching for a new superintendent since February.

Starting April 19, the board will begin reviewing applications with help from Ray & Associates search firm. Once semi-finalist candidates are chosen, the board will have virtual interviews with them April 24 and April 27.

Finalists will be interviewed in person May 8 and May 9 in Kalamazoo. The board is expected to make a final decision then, according to the district. It hopes to have the new superintendent in place by July.

The meetings will be open to the public and will be held at 6 p.m. at the KPS Administration Building at 1220 Howard Street in Kalamazoo. Board meetings on April 10 and 17 are not related to the search, the district said.

The previous superintendent of KPS, Rita Raichoudhuri, Ed.D., resigned in December in what the district called a “mutual decision.” She had been the superintendent of the KPS since 2020. Cindy Green, who worked as a KPS assistant superintendent for teaching and learning services is acting as interim superintendent in the meantime.