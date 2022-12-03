KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was transported to the hospital after a shooting in Kalamazoo Friday night.

We’re told it happened in the area of Hazard Street near Center Avenue around 9:51 p.m. Kalamazoo Public Safety said that the victim was found near Gull Road and Bixby Road in Kalamazoo Township.

We’re told the victim had a minor a gunshot wound.

It’s unknown what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Kalamazoo Public Safety at (269)488-8911 or Silent Observer at (269)343-2100 or www.kalamazoosilentobserver.com.

The investigation is ongoing.