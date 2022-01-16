KPS: Man survives shooting, no suspects arrested

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A man survived multiple gunshots after a shooting in Kalamazoo early Sunday morning, an official for Kalamazoo Public Safety says.

Officers say they responded just before 1:30 a.m. on Sunday morning to a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a 41-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police say the man was taken to a local hospital and is listed in stable condition.

No suspects have been arrested. Anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.