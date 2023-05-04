KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo Public Schools will hold public interviews for its three superintendent finalists on May 8.

The three finalists are Stephanie Jones, Darrin Slade and Ty Weeks, the school said in a letter to the community on Thursday.

Jones currently works for Chicago Public Schools as the Office of Diverse Learner Supports and Services chief officer. Slade is the deputy superintendent for a Missouri school district. Weeks is the superintendent for a school district in Dearborn Heights.

The interviews will start at 6 p.m. on Monday, May 8 at the KPS Administration Building, located at 1220 Howard St. near Oakland Drive. It will also be streamed online. Anyone who attends can provide feedback on the candidates.

On May 9, the three candidates will tour the district. They will also answer questions from staff and families, KPS said. Register to attend the candidate response sessions, which will take place at 7 p.m., here.

The KPS Board of Education will pick a new superintendent during its meeting on May 11.

For more information on the process and the candidates, go to kalamazoopublicschools.com.