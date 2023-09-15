KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kalamazoo Public Schools Board of Education has approved a new contract for unionized teachers in the district.

Thursday night, members voted unanimously to approve the contract with the Kalamazoo Education Association, which includes teachers, behavioral specialists and ancillary staff members.

Under the contract, KEA members receive a 6.5% increase in base pay, a 4% increase on Schedule B — a step on the salary schedule — and a 1% off schedule payment.

They also receive a signing bonus of $250, and their Health Savings Account contributions are raised to the 80% limit.

The overall cost of the new contract is within the district’s budget.

“You don’t want to do anything that can’t be sustained,” said KPS Board of Education Trustee Patti Sholler-Barber. “We all know districts, when times got tough, had to ask their teachers to take cuts, to regress. You don’t want to do that at all. As Assistant Superintendent Dorsey-Smith said, this is the heartbeat … of KPS.”

The contract has a term of one year.