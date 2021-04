KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo Public Schools has announced the 16 members of its Equity Task Force.

The diverse group of people will help “eliminate and dismantle racism and other forms of intolerance and discrimination” in the district, Superintendent Rita Raichoudhuri said in a Friday release.

The district first announced plans for the task force in the summer of 2020, following the death of George Floyd.



The 16 members of the KPS Equity Task Force (courtesy KPS)

It received 125 applications for the task force.