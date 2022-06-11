PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — A kitten is safe after being thrown out of the window of a vehicle on a road in Portage, the fire department said.

Emergency responders were dispatched to a possible vehicle crash on Westnedge Avenue near Romence Road Parkway on Saturday morning, according to a Facebook post by Portage MI Department of Public Safety. When they arrived, a person involved told them that someone in another vehicle had tossed a kitten from their window.

The kitten ended up under a vehicle in-between the frame and suspension. Firefighter Chris crawled underneath and rescued the kitten. It appeared to be unharmed. The kitten was turned over to the driver of the vehicle where it had been stuck, according to the post.

“We think Lucky would be a good name for the kitten,” the Facebook post read.