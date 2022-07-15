KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Less than four months after breaking ground, the Children’s Nature Playscape has opened in Kalamazoo’s Bronson Park.

The playscape is a free-to-use, nature-inspired landscape where children ages 2 to 10 can play with nature in a park-like setting. Jody Brylinsky, chair of the Planning Committee for the Children’s Nature Playscape, said this helps reduce health disparities and builds environmental values in children.

“We’ve created a place in the heart of the community where children can gather and connect with nature,” Brylinsky said in a press release. “I can’t wait to see kids’ faces when they step into that world.”

The playscape has an accessible paved walkway, log benches for children and artistic benches for adults, the city said. The area will be bordered by native tall grass, shrubs and other plants. It will also include play structures, turf and a pondless stream.

This opening marks the end of the first phase of the project that is estimated to cost $1.2 million with about $1 million raised so far.

A crowdfunding effort has begun to raise $50,000 by July 24. If raised, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation will match the funding through its Public Spaces Community Places collaboration. More information can be found here.