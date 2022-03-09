KDPS: Woman stabbed multiple times; suspect arrested

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say a suspect was arrested after stabbing a woman multiple times in Kalamazoo’s Northside neighborhood.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said officers were called around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a woman stabbed on E. Bush Street near the intersection of N. Burdick Street.

Officers found a 30-year-old woman on the ground with multiple stab wounds. She was taken to the hospital, where she is listed in stable condition, according to KDPS.

The suspect in the stabbing, a 36-year-old Kalamazoo resident, was arrested and taken to the Kalamazoo County Jail, Kalamazoo police said.

The suspect’s name has not been released.

Anyone with information about this incident or other crimes of violence is asked to call KDPS at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.