KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman was hospitalized Sunday morning after firefighters rescued her from a burning home in Kalamazoo.

Crews were called around 9:40 a.m. to Egleston Avenue west of Portage Street in the Edison neighborhood. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said the people who called 911 said a woman may be trapped on the second floor.

When firefighters got there, they found heavy smoke and fire on the first floor. They put up a ladder to save the woman from the second floor.

She was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Firefighters had the fire under control in about an hours and a half.

The fire marshal will investigate what caused the fire.