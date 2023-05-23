KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating the stabbing death of a 28-year-old woman in Kalamazoo.

Taylor Dragicevich, of Galesburg, was attacked shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday at Emerald Park Apartments off E. Cork Street near Kohnkle Street, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said. Police said they were initially called to the apartments on a report of a shooting, but Dragicevich wasn’t shot.

She was stabbed multiple times, including in the face. She was rushed to the hospital, where she died.

Police searched a home on 66th Avenue near 26th Street northeast of Lawton early Sunday. They said they found evidence there and took a person of interest into custody.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call KDPS at 269.337.8139 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.