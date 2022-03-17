KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman tried to run her boyfriend over with her car on Wednesday, Kalamazoo police said.

The boyfriend was not hurt.

The 19-year-old woman is accused of domestic assault, felonious assault with a motor vehicle and malicious destruction of property, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said. She was taken into custody but will be released while police gather property damage estimates before the case can move forward.

It happened late Wednesday night at the 700 SoHo apartment complex off Howard Street north of Michigan Avenue.

KDPS says the woman ran over some signs and hit at least one vehicle when she tried to run over her boyfriend. The apartment building sustained minor damage.

Police soon arrived to find the woman walking away. Officers detained her and the boyfriend; when the realized that the boyfriend was the victim, he was released and the woman was taken into custody without incident.

—News 8’s David Horak contributed to this report.