KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is warning people of a traffic ticket scam you may find in your email.

On Wednesday, the police department posted a screenshot on Facebook of an email scam asking the KDPS chief himself to pay a $145.79 ticket for “failure to yield in a construction zone,” with a court cost and processing fee. The department says it is a scam and that KDPS would never email anyone asking to pay a balance.

The department warned people to always check the email address before clicking on any attachments or links. The email featured in the post came from “trafficcameraviolations@usdot.gov,” but is not an official email.