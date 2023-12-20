KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were arrested and a stolen gun was found during a domestic violence investigation, Kalamazoo police say.

Police were sent to the 800 block of North Park Street near West Frank Street Tuesday on a report of a felonious assault that happened outside, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said.

A 23-year-old man used a gun to threaten a woman he has a domestic relationship with, police say. They say he ran into a nearby home when officers arrived at the scene.

He eventually surrendered without incident once police secured the home, KDPS said. It said he was arrested and faces domestic violence-related charges.

Police executed a search warrant on the home and arrested a woman who tried to flee, KDPS said.

A gun police seized during a domestic violence investigation on Dec. 19, 2023. (Courtesy Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety)

While searching the home, police found several guns, including a stolen handgun and several long guns, KDPS said.

“KDPS continues to investigate any crimes related to these firearms,” it said in the release.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the KDPS Criminal Investigation Division at 269.337.8139. To give a tip anonymously, contact Silent Observer at 269.343.2100 or kalamazoosilentobserver.com.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, help is available at the YWCA’s 24-hour crisis line at 269.385.3587.