A police scene in the area of Westnedge Avenue and North Street in Kalamazoo. (July 28, 2022)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were arrested after a chase with a stolen vehicle on Thursday, Kalamazoo police say.

Police officers found the stolen vehicle around Florence Street, a spokesperson for the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety told News 8. The car crashed with a KDPS patrol car in the area of Westnedge Avenue and North Street.

No one was hurt, KDPS said.

Police say the suspects fled, but were later caught and have been taken into custody.

A News 8 crew on scene saw multiple agencies helping KDPS, including the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office and the Western Michigan University Police Department.