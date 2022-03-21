KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is holding a press conference on Monday to discuss a deadly shooting involving an officer that happened over the weekend.

News 8 will be streaming the press conference that is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. on WOODTV.com.

On Sunday morning, an officer with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety fatally shot a 33-year-old Battle Creek man who opened fire on South Westnedge Avenue near Minor Avenue.

Officers were originally called to the area to investigate suspected criminal activity.

Michigan State Police has begun an internal investigation into the incident, police say, which is standard procedure.