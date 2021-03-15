KDPS to hold recruitment event Tuesday

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is hiring, and it’s holding a recruitment tour across the city on Tuesday.

Public safety officers will be available at seven locations throughout the afternoon to discuss opportunities in the department. The tour will include the following stops:

Online applications for KDPS positions opened on March 10 and will close March 28 at 4 p.m. Anyone interested in beginning the application process should visit kalamazoopublicsafety.org.