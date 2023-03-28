KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Starting in April, you’ll be handed a QR code for feedback after you get pulled over in Kalamazoo.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety has announced it will start using Axon’s My90 on April 1 to “engage the public, collect feedback, and improve outcomes following service calls.”

KDPS will collect the feedback by sending a survey to residents hours after they call for service and by giving drivers a card with a QR code that will bring them to a survey. The survey will take about one minute and will be confidential.

“Every day here at KDPS, we are working to improve transparency,” Public Safety Chief David Boysen said in a release. “This is just one of our many new partnerships that will help build a bridge of trust with community members and help us improve as a department. At the end of the day, keeping the community safe is our ultimate goal and we will continue to work towards that.”

KDPS isn’t the only agency in West Michigan using new programs to collect feedback. In February, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office announced it would implement SPIDR Tech, a system that — among other things — sends out a survey following a 911 call. On March 20, the city of Wyoming said it would start sending out text surveys to people whose numbers were recorded in a call for service or a police report using PowerEngage.

To learn more about the My90 program, go to axon.com.