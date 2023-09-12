The SUV that police say took off after a crash in Kalamazoo. (Sept. 12, 2023)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say tips led them to the SUV involved in a hit-and-run crash in Kalamazoo last week.

The crash, which seriously injured a motorcyclist, happened on Mount Olivet Road at Virginia Avenue, near Spring Valley Park, on Friday. On Monday, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety put out a request to the public for help finding the other vehicle involved, an SUV that left the scene after the crash.

KDPS said detectives soon got information that led them to the SUV and its driver. Police found the SUV in the Mattawan area on Tuesday and impounded it. They say they have spoken to the driver. Charges are expected in coming days.

“We greatly appreciate the community support in solving this case,” KDPS said in a release. “Now, the suspect will be made to answer for the alleged crimes in a court of law.”

Detectives are still gathering investigating. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call them at 269.337.8139 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

Police said the motorcyclist faces a long, difficult recovery.