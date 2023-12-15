KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Three people have been charged in the death of a 24-year-old Kalamazoo man who was shot and killed in April.

The shooting happened at 11:45 a.m. on April 4 in the 1200 block of Little Drive near W KL Avenue. When officers arrived on scene, they found Kavonta Martin, 24, with an apparent gunshot wound, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said.

He was brought to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries, police say.

Three suspects were charged this month in his death, KDPS said in a Friday release.

Police say Byron Quinton Metcalf-Burroughs, a 28-year-old from Kalamazoo, was charged Monday with open murder and related charges; Liborio Rogelio Valdez, a 27-year-old from Kalamazoo, was charged on Dec. 4 with open murder and related charges; Deontae Levon Perez, a 32-year-old from Kalamazoo, was charged Friday with open murder and related charges.

Bond was denied for all three suspects.

KDPS thanked the community for its assistance and patience. It also offered condolences to the friends and family of Martin.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact the KDPS Criminal Investigation Division at 269.337.8139 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.