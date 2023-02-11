KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A teen was hospitalized after being shot in Kalamazoo early Saturday, police say.

It happened around 12:15 a.m. on W. Michigan Avenue near Howard Street. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says officers sent there on a shots fired call found evidence of the shooting but no victim.

Soon, a 17-year-old from Kalamazoo showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound that is not considered life-threatening.

Police say the car the teen was in had been hit by gunfire “several” times. They believe the victim was in the parked car when the shooting happened.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call KDPS at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.