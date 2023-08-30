KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say an officer shot at and another officer hit a shooting suspect with their vehicle during a chase in Kalamazoo’s Northside neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said around 1 a.m. Wednesday officers were on patrol on N. Church Street near W. Kalamazoo Avenue when they saw one teen shoot another.

As officers chased the suspect, KDPS said an officer fired one shot at the suspect and another officer struck the suspect with their vehicle. The 17-year-old suspect was arrested and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to a KDPS news release.

The 17-year-old victim of the first shooting was taken to the hospital in critical condition, the release said.

Michigan State Police have taken over the investigation, and the officers involved have been placed on administrative leave. Both are standard procedures.