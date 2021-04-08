KDPS: Teen bit officer as suspects resisted arrest

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo police say two suspects fought officers while being arrested for felonious assault Wednesday evening, with one, a teen, later biting an officer repeatedly.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says it started when officers were called to N. Church Street south of W. Paterson Street in the city’s Northside neighborhood after someone reported a gun had been pointed at them. Officers say they soon found the suspects believed to have been involved and searched them, finding a gun.

At that point, KDPS says, a 15-year-old suspect started fighting with officers. The teen was subdued, sustaining minor injuries, and then arrested. Then the second suspect started fighting, KDPS says. That second suspect was arrested without being hurt.

While being taken to the hospital in a cruiser to be checked out, the teen complained that the handcuffs were too tight, so the officer driving stopped to adjust them. KDPS says the teen then tried to escape, pushing past her and ultimately biting her more than once on the head. She got him back in the car and finished the trip to the hospital.

Police added they found a second gun in the suspects’ car.

Both the teen and the second suspect, as well as a third person, now face multiple felonies, but a Thursday release from KDPS did not list the charges. Their names have also not been released.

KDPS Chief Vernon Coakley said his department plans to release body and dashboard camera footage from the case, but was waiting until the county prosecutor said it was OK.