KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Over two dozen propane tanks were stolen from businesses in Kalamazoo Sunday, police said.

Four tanks were stolen from a Shell gas station on W. Cork Street at S. Rose Street and 23 were taken from Ace Hardware on S. Westnedge near Howard Street, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Each time, tanks were taken from a secured cage in front of the store.

A surveillance camera caught images of the suspect and a truck.

Police are warning local businesses with propane tanks to lock them up and not have them in plain sight.

Anyone with information is asked to call the KDPS Operations Division at 269.337.8140 or Kalamazoo Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.