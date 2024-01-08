KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A suspect has been charged with a shooting that injured a man in Kalamazoo on Thanksgiving, police say.

Charm Deanthony-Lee McFerrin was arraigned Monday on charges of assault with intent to murder, two counts of felony firearm and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The shooting happened around 2:15 a.m. on Nov. 23 on Florence Street west of Westnedge Avenue, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said. A 24-year-old from Kalamazoo was shot; police said the wound was not life-threatening.

Police said they find nine 9 mm shell casings at the scene of the shooting. McFerrin was gone before officers arrived.

McFerrin was arrested Sunday, police said. Bond was set at $500,000 at arraignment.