KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say they chased two people who were in a stolen car on the road and on foot before arresting one of the suspects on a downtown Kalamazoo roof.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says officers spotted a stolen car on Alamo Avenue west of Douglas Avenue around 4 p.m. Monday.

They tried a traffic stop, but the driver took off. KDPS says officers gave chase at first but then gave it up because they were worried about safety.

KDPS says the stolen car then got caught up in traffic, so the two people inside got out and ran away on West Michigan Avenue near Rose Street. Officers chased them on foot and soon tackled and arrested one of them.

The other suspect, KDPS said, climbed a building and tried to hide on the roof. Officers surrounded the building, firefighters put up a ladder and the suspect gave up.

The suspects were jailed. Their names were not released Monday pending arraignment.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call KDPS at 269.337.8120.or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.