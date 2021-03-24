KDPS: Simple bomb at apartments likely not meant for specific target

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is trying to figure out who made an explosive device and left it in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

KDPS says officers got a call from a woman around 1 p.m. Sunday warning of a rudimentary bomb containing two chemicals that would react when mixed together. The bomb squad says it was equipped with razor blades that were likely meant to puncture its chambers, thereby causing an explosion.

The device was found in the parking lot of the Cherry Knoll Condos on Whitcomb Street, in the area of Whites Road and S. Westnedge Avenue.

It was discovered in an area not near any vehicles, which has led officers to believe no one was being targeted directly.

The bomb squad removed the device and rendered it safe. Police say there is no threat to the public.

Neighbors told police they had heard an explosion about 1 a.m. the same day but could not determine where the sound came from and did not call 911.

Police did not have any suspects as of Wednesday afternoon. Anyone with information is asked to call KDPS at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.