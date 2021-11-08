KDPS: Shots fired at scene of standoff; no injuries

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are at the scene of a standoff at a house in Kalamazoo Monday morning.

A person wanted in connection to shooting is held up inside a house on Washington Avenue near the intersection of Division Avenue, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

Police told News 8 that shots were fired but there were no reports of injuries. It’s unclear what led to the shooting.

Authorities are asking drivers to avoid the area and seek an alternative route. The following roads are closed due to the incident: Both directions of Washington Avenue; Stockbridge is closed at Division; Fulford is closed east of Egleston; Division is shut down west of Stockbridge.

The suspect is wanted in connection to a shooting that injured a woman on Nov. 1.