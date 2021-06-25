KDPS: Shooting death of boy, 9, may have been accidental

The scene where a 9-year-old sustained a fatal gunshot wound in Kalamazoo on June 24, 2021.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say the death of a 9-year-old in Kalamazoo Thursday “could be a tragic accident.”

The boy died at the hospital after sustaining a gunshot wound Thursday afternoon at a home near the intersection of Lake and James streets in Kalamazoo’s Edison neighborhood.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety told News 8 that house was where the child lived. Family members were being interviewed, but officers were not seeing suspects.

KDPS did not immediately have information about who owned the gun or if it was locked up ahead of the shooting.

The child’s name has not been released.