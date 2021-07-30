KDPS: Several teens arrested for shootings, car thefts

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo police say they have arrested nine teenagers in connection to several car thefts and two shootings, one of which injured someone.

The teens range in age from 13 to 17, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said in a Friday released. Five of them were taken to the county juvenile home.

None of the suspects’ names were released Friday.

The arrests are linked to two shootings that happened Tuesday evening. Following one of those shootings, a 16-year-old showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound.

Police say the teen wouldn’t cooperate with their investigation and didn’t want anyone to be prosecuted.

Police say that during both instances when they were arresting teens, they found stolen cars and guns and ammunition in them.

KDPS did not explain the circumstances leading up to the arrests or how they identified the teens as suspects in the shootings.