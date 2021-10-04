KDPS seeks 3 suspects in sexual assault near WMU

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo police are looking for three armed men who broke into an apartment and sexually assaulted the person who lives here.

It happened early Sunday at a complex along Michigamme Woods Drive, south of Michigan Avenue west of Western Michigan University.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says three armed men broke in and attacked the resident. They then stole the victim’s car. Police gave chase.

KDPS says the suspects bailed from the car in the area of KL Avenue and 11th Street and ran away near Paddock Apartments on Copper Beech Boulevard, less than two miles from where the assault happened. Officers couldn’t find them.

Police were still looking for the suspects Monday. Anyone with information about what happened or the attackers is asked to call KDPS at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.