KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Investigators say they are conducting a search that is connected to the 2016 disappearance of a Kalamazoo man.

They were searching Tuesday afternoon on the 3700 block of South Park Street, near its intersection with Pierce Avenue, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

Investigators carry out a search warrant on the 3700 block of South Park Street on Nov. 21, 2023.

The 3700 block of South Park Street on Nov. 21, 2023.

KDPS said the search warrant was tied to the disappearance of Nate Ratliff.

According to Kalamazoo Silent Observer, Ratliff, who was born in 1994, went missing in October of 2016, leaving behind his cellphone, wallet and keys. He was last seen at his home, located on the 3700 block of South Park Street — the area investigators were searching Tuesday.

No arrests were made Tuesday afternoon, according to KDPS.

Anyone with information can contact KDPS at 269.337.8139 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.