KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Police in Kalamazoo say no one was hurt after a Kalamazoo Public Schools bus crashed into a tree Monday afternoon.

The crash happened on Dunkley Street just west of Cobb Avenue near Northglade Montessori Magnet School on the city’s northside.

A Kalamazoo Public Schools bus crashed into a tree and no one was injured, police say. (Oct. 16, 2023) A Kalamazoo Public Schools bus crashed into a tree and no one was injured, police say. (Oct. 16, 2023)

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said there were no other vehicles involved and there were no injuries. Students were taken to the nearby school to be checked out.

KDPS has not commented on what led up the crash.