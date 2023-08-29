KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo businesses and residents can now choose to register their cameras with the Department of Public Safety, an initiative that police say will help keep the city safe.

There are two options. First, residents and businesses can choose to register their cameras with KDPS. According to the department, when a camera is registered, police will not be able to access live video — but, if needed, they will know where video evidence might be available and who they can ask for it. Registration is free.

Businesses also have a second option for their cameras: integration. If businesses choose, they can buy a small device that will let KDPS access their camera feed if there is an emergency. According to a Tuesday release from KDPS, the camera owner gets to decide which cameras KDPS can access and which will stay private. The video data will be stored on the device that was purchased, which physically stays at the camera’s location but can be shared with KDPS.

Cameras can be registered and integrated at the newly-launched Connect Kalamazoo website.

KDPS said the initiative is powered by a partnership with Fusus, a software program that uses a cloud-based platform to help connect public and private video.

If the Kalamazoo community participates, police say the initiative will help them be more efficient and solve crimes more effectively.