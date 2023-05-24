KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a person of interest was taken into custody in connection to the abuse of a 2-month-old in Kalamazoo.

On Tuesday, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said it received a report from Children’s Protective Services of a 2-month-old baby being treated for potentially life-threatening injuries at a local hospital.

After interviewing witnesses, KDPS said investigators executed a search at a home on Garland Avenue near Duke Street, where they found evidence related to the investigation and a person of interest was taken into custody.

The baby remains in the hospital. The child’s condition is unknown.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the KDPS Criminal Investigation Division at 269.337.8139 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.