KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A pedestrian died after being hit by a vehicle early Saturday morning in Kalamazoo, police say.

The crash happened around 4:50 a.m. on the 1600 block of Riverview Drive, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

It was not clear what led up to the crash.

KDPS told News 8 the pedestrian died shortly afterward.

Riverview Drive was temporarily blocked because of the crash, but it was back open as of about 10 a.m. Saturday.

No information about the victim was released Saturday.