KDPS officer struck by vehicle, hospitalized; Suspect arrested

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officer was hospitalized after they were struck by a vehicle while trying to arrest a wanted person Thursday.

Officers were working to arrest multiple wanted people in the 5000 block of West Main Street, near Drake Road.

During the arrest, the suspects drove off, hitting one of the officers. That officer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers caught up with the suspect’s vehicle, however they refused to pull over. Police chased the vehicle, but called it off because the suspect’s action put the public in danger. They found the suspect in a vehicle a short time later, who surrendered peacefully.

Officers found a loaded gun in the vehicle. The suspect, an 18-year-old from Kalamazoo, was arrested on several felony charges.

Investigators say they are still looking for the other people inside the vehicle, but could not say how many people they were looking for.

Anyone with information is asked to contact KDPS at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.