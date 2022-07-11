KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kalamazoo police officer who was in a crash on his way to work Saturday was hit by a suspected intoxicated driver.

Officer Tom Maher with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety was hit while on his motorcycle. KDPS on Monday said he was hit by an intoxicated driver. The other driver was arrested, police say.

“We are asking the community to keep PSO Maher and his family in your prayers as everyone navigates this difficult time,” KDPS said in a tweet.

A family member told News 8 he is on a ventilator and is still undergoing surgeries.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help pay for expenses related to the crash.