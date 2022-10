An undated photo of Public Safety Officer Christian Smith. (Courtesy of the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety and the community are mourning the loss of an officer.

Officer Christian Smith died Saturday after a battle with leukemia, KDPS announced in a post on Facebook.

“Christian was a fierce warrior, devoted protector, and selfless public servant. More importantly, he was a committed and loving father, husband, son, brother, and friend, to all who had the chance to know and love him,” the post said.