GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officer has been arrested in Georgia on fraud charges.

The Douglas County Sentinel is reporting that Catrice Lockett, 37, was arrested in Georgia on Jan. 3 for false report of a crime, conspiracy to commit a felony and insurance claim fraud.

According to the arrest warrant, she and her fiance, 37-year-old Brian Lee, told deputies that his pickup truck, a 2011 Toyota Tundra, was taken while they were at a state park in Lithia Springs, the Douglas County Sentinel reports.

“Once the investigating agency notified us of the allegations, we placed PSO (public safety officer) Lockett on Administrative Leave. We have been investigating the incident,” KDPS told News 8.

According to a February 2021 post on the KDPS Facebook page, Lockett graduated from Grand Valley State University’s police academy in 2014. She worked for several police departments before joining KDPS in 2016.

