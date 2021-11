KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo police have tracked down the student who made threats on social media and have determined that no valid threat ever existed.

Two posts were made on social media targeting Loy Norrix High School, the Kalmazoo Department of Public Safety said in a Thursday release.

Investigators say the suspect is a student at the school.

KDPS says the student will face consequences from the school and state law, but haven’t said what that punishment will be.