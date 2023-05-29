KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating the cause of a house fire in Kalamazoo’s Northside neighborhood Monday morning.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said shortly after 4 a.m. Monday, it received a report of a house fire on N. Park Street between Lulu and W. Hopkins streets.

When firefighters arrived, KDPS said the front of the house was fully engulfed in flames. A portion of the second floor and roof collapsed, but crews were able to get the blaze under control in less than 20 minutes, according to a KDPS news release.

Park Street is closed between Lulu and Hopkins streets as firefighters remain on the scene to deal with lingering hot spots. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.

There were no reports of injuries, according to KDPS.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call KDPS at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.