KDPS: No drink tampering charges after drugging allegations at Kzoo bar

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — An investigation into allegations that more than a dozen college students were drugged at a Kalamazoo bar has been closed. Police say no charges will be brought for drink tampering, but two people face charges for serving alcohol to minors.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is closing its investigation into Y Bar and Bistro, the Deputy Chief David Boysen told News 8.

He said they do not have enough evidence to charge anyone for drink tampering.

The investigation began when a woman posted several videos on TikTok saying her and a group of more than 14 friends had their drinks tampered with at the bar, allegations the bar’s co-owner Jon Rockwood denied.

The woman told News 8 the group later found a variety of drugs including tranquilizers, Xanax and opioids in their systems.

They found the drugs using an over-the-counter test, rather than a lab test. Police say those drug tests would not be admissible in court.

Investigators looked at hours of surveillance video and checked alcohol bottles at the bar for evidence of tampering, but could not find anything.

Boysen said Rockwood and a female bartender are charged with four counts of serving alcohol to minors. Those charges came from the same incident as the drink tampering allegations, he said.

Furnishing alcohol to a minor is a misdemeanor, and typically results in a fine.